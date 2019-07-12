© Ascatron Business | July 12, 2019
Ascatron secures funding for SiC product development
Swedish Ascatron recently completed the sale of its shares in a Joint Venture company in China, and by this secured EUR 3.5 million funding to continue the independent development of its own products.
Ascatron develops high performance Silicon Carbide (SiC) power semiconductors using its proprietary 3DSiC technology. SiC radically reduces losses in electric power converters and lowers system costs, making it key technology for many applications such as industrial motor drives, electric vehicles and renewable energy. Ascatron focuses on the supply of bare SiC dies for power modules and discrete components. “We use advanced epitaxial growth as part of the manufacturing process of our SiC devices to form buried doped structures as voltage blocking elements. These structures protect the sensitive die surface from high electric fields and allow device designs optimized for high power ratings”, says Adolf Schöner, CTO of Ascatron, in a press release. “The key performance advantages are 15-30% higher current density and reliable operation even at elevated temperatures”. The first 3DSiC devices available for design-in projects with customers are 1200V and 1700V JBS diodes. The production process is expected to be qualified in Q4 2019. The design is modular and can be tailored to application specific requirements. MOSFETs will be ready for production in Q2 2020. “The near-term target for our SiC diodes are 1200V and 1700V power modules. Next step will be to scale-up our SiC device wafer capacity together with our production partners,” says says Christian Vieider, CEO of Ascatron.
Ascatron secures funding for SiC product development Swedish Ascatron recently completed the sale of its shares in a Joint Venture company in...
Soitec and KOKUSAI expands collaboration Designer and manufacturer of semiconductor materials, Soitec, and KOKUSAI ELECTRIC...
Precision Optics Corporation acquires Ross Optical Industries Precision Optics Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for...
Leoni considers sale of its Wire & Cable Solutions division German manufacturer Leoni AG, based in Nuremberg, is preparing a separation of its Wire & Cable Solutions (WCS) division through a a stock market listing or sale, including the option of a partial sale.
Why pay more for less? The classic discrete difference amplifier design is quite simple. What can be complicated about an op amp and a four resistor network?
Neonode signs Serial Microelectronics as distributor Optical sensing technology company, Neonode Inc. has signed a distributor agreement...
Electrolube India boasts record sales Global electro-chemicals manufacturer, Electrolube, is showing off record growth...
Picosun accelerates growth with Finnish investment Finnish investors make significant investments in Picosun, a manufacturer of ALD...
AIXTRON provides MOCVD system to Nagoya University AIXTRON SE has delivered a Close Coupled Showerhead (CCS) system to Nagoya...
Irvine Sensors to relocate to accommodate operational needs California based, Irvine Sensors, says that it has recently relocated its headquarters to a...
Sager Electronics completes acquisition of TPS Sager Electronics, a North American distributor of Interconnect, Power and...
ASM settles patent litigation ASM International N.V. says that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Kokusai Electric...
Harting officially opens its European Distribution Centre Harting Technology Group has officially opened its, EUR 45 million, European Distribution...
Data Respons to acquire German company Data Respons ASA has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Donat group...
Osram sells and talks to investor Osram Licht AG confirms that it has received a binding offer from the financial consortium...
Applied Materials to acquire Kokusai Electric Applied Materials has entered into a definitive agreement under which the company will acquire all outstanding shares of Kokusai Electric Corporation for USD 2.2 billion in cash from global investment firm KKR.
Brooks’ semiconductor cryogenics business now a part of Atlas Copco Atlas Copco has completed the acquisition of Brooks’ Semiconductor Cryogenics...
ENF to build HQ and manufacturing facility in Texas Specialty electronic materials company, ENF Technology (ENF), says that it intends to...
Innovations in Optics, Inc. adds new operations director Innovations in Optics, Inc. (IOI) says it has hired Dennis Donahue as Director of...
Data Respons with German automotive contract Embedded-specialist Data Respons has signed a contract of NOK 17 million (EUR 1.8...
Toshiba still slowed down by power outage Toshiba Memory Corp. (TMC) reported that its main NAND Flash production base in Yokkaichi, Japan, experienced a 13-minute power outage on June 15.
BASF streamlines with 6'000 job losses With an organisational realignment, BASF expects savings of EUR 300 million, as...
NeuroBlade raises over $27M to develop a new type of AI chip Israeli startup NeuroBlade has completed a USD 23 million round A, led by Marius Nacht...
Littelfuse breaks ground on new power semiconductor facility Littelfuse says that it recently broke ground on a new power semiconductor assembly plant in...Load more news