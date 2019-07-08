© Electrolube

Electrolube India boasts record sales

Global electro-chemicals manufacturer, Electrolube, is showing off record growth figures for its manufacturing operation in India. Based in Bangalore, Electrolube India’s gross turnover for 2017-2018 rose by an outstanding 40% on the previous year, with the trend showing no signs of slowing down.

The company first established a local sales and warehouse presence in India 7 years ago and took a significant step forward in 2016 when it set up its own manufacturing facility in Bangalore, strategically located close to the major electronics manufacturing hubs of Southern India. In line with the Indian Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative to encourage and promote local manufacturing across the country, Electrolube India’s growth has been accelerated by local supply benefits and straightforward import process on material, which prevents delays for customers. Prior to establishing a manufacturing presence in India, Electrolube originally sold products manufactured at their UK and Chinese factories. The company’s expert chemists applied their knowledge to the local market and developed products using locally sourced materials at keenly competitive prices. These products, specifically created to meet the demands of customers in India, have the endorsement of Electrolube’s UK R&D team and have been adopted into many additional territories. Ron Jakeman, Managing Director of Electrolube, says in a press release, “We are delighted to announce our excellent year-end results. The market for LED applications has undoubtedly played a key part in this outstanding result as we have experienced huge demand for our products in this area. The result is a real credit to our dedicated workforce, fast lead times, responsive technical support, reliability of supply and continual development of innovative products that meet local demands. With a clear vision for the future in India, we are looking forward to further growth in the year ahead.”