© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Sager Electronics completes acquisition of TPS

Sager Electronics, a North American distributor of Interconnect, Power and Electromechanical components, has completed the acquisition of Technical Power Systems (TPS), a specialist in the production of custom battery assemblies headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

The addition of Technical Power Systems enhances the product set and design solution capabilities of Sager Power Systems, a specialised group within Sager Electronics, which launched in 2015. “In the four years since launching Sager Power Systems, Sager has strengthened its offering with thermal products, battery products, value-add capabilities for power supplies and now, with the addition of TPS, value-add capabilities for batteries,” says Sager Electronics’ President Frank Flynn, in a press release. “With this complete set of products and broader array of engineering and value-add capabilities, Sager is well positioned to design and deliver system level solutions to our customers as well as traditional discrete product solutions, truly differentiating Sager in the distribution landscape.”