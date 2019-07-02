© Innovations in Optics Inc Business | July 02, 2019
Innovations in Optics, Inc. adds new operations director
Innovations in Optics, Inc. (IOI) says it has hired Dennis Donahue as Director of Manufacturing Operations. Dennis will report directly to the CEO, Thomas Brukilacchio.
Dennis bring over 20 years of executive level Operations experience in the development and manufacture of complex products for the medical, biotech, aerospace, optical and industrial instrumentation markets. "We are very excited to have Dennis join the IOI team," says Tom Brukilacchio, founder and CEO, in a press release. "He brings outstanding leadership and dedication to customer-centric, metrics driven management of manufacturing operations. His track record of developing operations strategies in addition to optimizing and scaling manufacturing processes will play an instrumental role in our rapid growth and continued success.” "I am very pleased to be joining Innovations in Optics," says Donahue. "The company has a cutting-edge core technology, compelling vision for the future, energetic culture, engaged leadership team, and is poised for rapid growth. I look forward to enabling that growth and driving the operation to be world class in quality, efficiency and responsiveness to our customers.”
