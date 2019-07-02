© Data Respons

Data Respons with German automotive contract

Embedded-specialist Data Respons has signed a contract of NOK 17 million (EUR 1.8 million) with an unnamed player in the automotive market in Germany.

The contract is a 3-year frame agreement, which can be extended by 1+1 year, and comprise delivery of specialised Linux services supporting all phases of the development cycle. - The automotive industry is investing heavily in advanced software and data-driven tools (e.g. Computer Aided Design (CAD), Computer Aided Testing (CAT), Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)) supporting an efficient development, simulation and test process. Our deliveries are highly specialised services and represents a business-critical part of the customer’s development process and lifecycle, says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA. - We continue to see a strong demand for our services across all markets confirmed by the record high contract inflow so far in 2019. This contract represents a new service offering for an existing customer building on our niche competence and expertise. I am pleased to see that we continue to strengthen our long-term relations with major automotive players and that they value our specialist services, Ragnvaldsen concludes.