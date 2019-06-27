© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Littelfuse breaks ground on new power semiconductor facility

Littelfuse says that it recently broke ground on a new power semiconductor assembly plant in Lipa City, Philippines. This will be the company’s third manufacturing facility in the Philippines and will be dedicated to assembly and test operations for power semiconductor modules.

“Building on the IXYS acquisition and the high-performance power semiconductor products we added to our portfolio, the investment in this new, state-of-the-art facility in the Philippines will further expand our power semiconductor capabilities—a key driver of the Littelfuse growth strategy,” says Mike Rutz, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Littelfuse Semiconductor Business Unit, in a press release. The new, highly automated facility, will increase the company’s footprint in the Philippines by more than 60% and will add power semiconductor modules to the sensor and circuit protection technologies currently manufactured in the Philippines. Once completed in 2021, the company says that the new plant will add more than 200 new jobs.