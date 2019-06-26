© pichetw dreamstime.com

Sager Electronics to acquire Technical Power Systems

Sager Electronics, a North American distributor of Interconnect, Power and Electromechanical components, has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire Technical Power Systems (TPS), a specialist in the production of custom battery assemblies headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

“Sager, through our specialized group Sager Power Systems, offers both off-the-shelf and customized value-add AC power and on-board DC power solutions. Batteries and custom battery packs are a natural extension of our power offering, supporting our customers’ growing requirements for portable power. As a recognized specialist in custom battery assembly and battery pack design, Technical Power Systems bolsters our value as a technical specialist to our customers,” says Sager Electronics President Frank Flynn, in a press release., Technical Power Systems specialises in the manufacture of custom batteries for a wide range of markets including Industrial/Commercial, Medical, Military, Computer, and Test Equipment, using cells including Li Ion, Li Polymer, Li FePO4, Li Primary, SLA, NiMH, NiCd as well as newer emerging technologies. "My partners and I are thrilled to become part of an organization that shares our value system. It’s an exciting opportunity to join forces with an industry leading distributor committed to selling power solutions with the goal of pursuing the top power distribution and value add position in the market," says Joe Giovanatto, President and Founder of Technical Power Systems. “