RS Components with 'go-ahead' for capacity expansion

RS Components (RS) celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of its distribution center (DC) in Bad Hersfeld (Germany) in June 2019.

The EUR 65 million project will enlarge and further automate the distribution center. Once completed, the expansion will double capacity for the company. Bad Hersfeld, a press release states, has proved to be the best choice for an expansion following a thorough review of RS's global distribution center network. RS will maintain its other distribution centres throughout the EMEA region to prepare for future growth and expansion of the region's product range. 140'000 industrial and electronic products are currently available in Bad Hersfeld. The new distribution center will be able to handle more than 500'000 products. The expanded distribution center is expected to be fully operational by 2021. "The project in Bad Hersfeld is an important step towards the future for us", said Debbie Lentz (President Global Supply Chain, Electro Components). "The expansion of the DC creates opportunities for further growth throughout the EMEA region. The resulting increase in the speed with which customers receive the product they want and the overall improved delivery service enhances the customer and supplier experience." Image caption: Management and employees, District Administrator Michael Koch, Mayor Thomas Fehling, architect Frank Dorbritz and representatives of the construction company Glöckle-Bau participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the extension in Bad Hersfeld.