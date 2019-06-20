© tomas popelka dreamstime.com

Rockwell Automation EV Innovation Center opens in Silicon Valley

Rockwell Automation has opened a new EV Innovation Center San Jose, within its Information Solutions development facility.

According to a press release, the 8,000 square-foot center will provide live manufacturing demonstrations, hands-on trials utilizing new technology and events showcasing collaboration with industry experts and Rockwell Automation partners. Using augmented and virtual reality modeling, the EV Innovation Center will provide a learning venue for automotive start-ups and established manufacturers to develop new technologies and standards, with the goal of quicker time-to-market for electric vehicles, with less risk and at lower cost. The combination of Rockwell Automation technology with partner technology is what makes the center unique. Specifically, Rockwell Automation’s FactoryTalk Innovation Suite, powered by PTC, is an unmatched integrated solution that combines software from PTC and Rockwell Automation. Similarly, Eagle Technologies provides the battery pack assembly machine, and FANUC furnishes robot technologies, both integrated with Rockwell Automation technology. Hirata, a turnkey assembly line builder, provides an assembly cell that demonstrates electric drive unit assembly and testing. Emulate 3D, Rockwell Automation’s simulation software, helps to prototype and test machines before they’re built. teamtechnik performs functional testing to confirm performance before building the drive into the electric vehicle. “With growing global consumer demand, electric vehicle companies are challenged to meet aggressive production timelines,” said John Kacsur, vice president, Automotive and Tire Industries, Rockwell Automation. “We established the Electric Vehicle Innovation Center to expand their possibilities and get their products to consumers quickly and at the lowest possible cost, while operating more efficiently. The EV Center supports digitalization efforts for auto and tire customers and other industries. Customers are welcome to visit the EV Center and consult with industry experts. By 2040, it’s expected that 54% of new vehicle sales will be electric vehicles, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance. Batteries currently represent a third of the cost of an EV. As battery costs continue to fall, demand for EVs will rise, with up to 40 million new EV batteries needed annually to power new vehicles.