© Zeiss Business | June 21, 2019
GOM joins the ZEISS Group
ZEISS has confirmed that the acquisition of GOM, a provider of hardware and software for automated 3D coordinate measuring technology, has been concluded successfully.
With the completion of this transaction, GOM has become part of the ZEISS Industrial Quality & Research segment. The legal form of the GOM companies in Germany and abroad will remain unchanged. Both ZEISS and GOM have enjoyed strong growth in the past years and proved successful on the market. The aim is to further strengthen this leading technological position together, especially in the area of optical digitisation systems. The combination of existing products and solutions as well as joint innovations in the future will lay the foundation for shaping and entering new markets. GOM GmbH develops, produces and distributes software, machines and systems for industrial and automated 3D coordinate measuring technology and 3D testing. The company is headquartered in Braunschweig, Germany, and has a global workforce of about 600 people. Its customers include international companies from the automotive, aerospace and consumer goods industries as well as research institutions and universities. In fiscal year 2017/18, the company generated approximately EUR 150 million in revenue.
GOM joins the ZEISS Group ZEISS has confirmed that the acquisition of GOM, a provider of hardware and software for...
Rockwell Automation EV Innovation Center opens in Silicon Valley Rockwell Automation has opened a new EV Innovation Center San Jose, within its...
ON Semi completes acquisition of Quantenna Communications ON Semiconductor says that the company has successfully completed its previously...
SiFive expands with second location in Austin, Texas SiFive Inc. has further expanded its presence in the Austin, Texas, "Silicon Hills" area with...
Palomar Technologies expands footprint in Europe Palomar Technologies, a process solutions provider for advanced photonics and microelectronic...
Zwipe and Infineon extend their partnership Biometric technology company Zwipe and semiconductor company Infineon, have...
MACOM to restructure - planning to close seven facilities Semiconductor solutions supplier, MACOM Technology Solutions, says it has implemented a restructuring plan that will provide an expected annual expense savings of approximately USD 50 million dollars once fully implemented.
ESCHA kicks off operations at new plant extension After a bit more than a year of construction, the first sections of the company's 5'000 square...
Jade Global signs multi-year contract with global semi company Jade Global signed a multi-year contract with an unnamed global semiconductor company...
ERP Power acquires Lumenetix ERP Power, a portfolio company of Angeles Equity Partners LLC, has acquired Lumenetix Inc....
Volvo partners with NVIDIA to develop AI for autonomous trucks The Volvo Group has signed an agreement with NVIDIA to jointly develop the decision making...
Analog Devices opens new UK headquarters office Semiconductor manufacturer, Analog Devices, has officially opened the doors of its new UK...
Purdue & TSMC team up on centre for secured microelectronics Purdue University and TSMC have jointly announced plans to establish a Centre for Secured...
Intel to launch program to help Israeli startups Intel says it is launching a program to advance open innovation and accelerate early-stage startup companies in Israel targeting key industry inflection points, including artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous systems and other...
CMC Magnetics gets its hands on Verbatim Optical disk manufacturer, CMC Magnetics has acquired the storage media business globally...
Sense Photonics completes Series A for autonomous vehicles and... Sense Photonics has closed a USD 26 million Series A funding round co-led by Acadia Woods...
TTM acquires assets from i3 Electronics Inc. The acquisition is designed to strengthen TTM’s advanced technology PCB capabilities and...
Is Tesla moving into mining? During an annual shareholder meeting Tuesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk remarked that mining...
IMT expands in Europe - opens Paris office US-based MEMS foundry, Innovative Micro Technology (IMT) says that it has opened its...
RS Components strikes franchise deal with Yageo RS Components (RS) says that the company has entered into a new global franchise agreement...
Mythic Secures $30M in new financing Mythic, an AI inference processor company with analog compute-in-memory technology...
IMT ups its capabilities US-based MEMS foundry, Innovative Micro Technology (IMT), continues to upgrade its...Load more news