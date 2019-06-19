© mailthepic dreamstime.com Business | June 19, 2019
SiFive expands with second location in Austin, Texas
SiFive Inc. has further expanded its presence in the Austin, Texas, "Silicon Hills" area with the opening of a new office to support SiFive business operations.
The Austin office will drive company-wide corporate development, business development, legal, and strategy operations, and will be led by long-time semiconductor executives, Keith Witek, SiFive's SVP of corporate development and general counsel, and Hiren Majmudar, the company's VP of business development. There are 14 employees at the other SiFive office in Bee Cave, Texas, covering sales, field application engineering, product, and marketing functions. The office is hiring more employees this year. "Strong relationships with technology companies are key to SiFive's future success and growth," Witek said. "Austin is a large and growing technology hub, and SiFive's presence here will allow us to strengthen critical business alliances. Our goal is to help customers create new system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions with the advantages of reduced cost, faster time-to-market, more efficient use of headcount and lower risk, all accelerated through pervasive ecosystem support and the rapid customization and innovation that an open source business models can enable." "Like many other leading semiconductor companies, investing in a physical presence in Austin is a necessary step for SiFive's continued success," said Naveed Sherwani, SiFive CEO. "We have covered Austin extensively since our early days, and now we have a complete infrastructure that is connected to our global operations. This shows not only the talent pool in Austin but the robust capabilities of SiFive. Every semiconductor company needs an answer to continued efficiency and innovation, and we believe this means they need SiFive as their partner for their RISC-V solutions and their cloud SoC development strategy." According to a company press release, SiFive also recently secured USD 65 million in Series D funding to continue innovation in the RISC-V ecosystem. Additionally, SiFive has announced partnerships with Avatar Integrated Systems to strengthen cloud-based design capabilities, and Quicklogic Corp., to create System-on-Chip (SoC) RISC-V templates for custom silicon SoC solutions.
