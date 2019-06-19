© EPIC Business | June 19, 2019
Palomar Technologies expands footprint in Europe
Palomar Technologies, a process solutions provider for advanced photonics and microelectronic device packaging, is partnering with the Electronics and Photonics Innovation Center (EPIC) to establish a Palomar Demonstration Laboratory.
As part of the partnership, Palomar is investing USD 1 million in equipment, including a fully loaded 3880 Die Bonder and an 8000i Ball / Bump Wire Bonder for use by customers at the EPIC facility in Paignton (Torbay), the heart of a vibrant electronics and photonics cluster in the United Kingdom. “Being part of EPIC is a great opportunity for Palomar. Our equipment delivers the highest quality, flexible electronic packaging solutions, which will support many key businesses in Torbay’s photonics and microelectronics cluster. Our focus is to enable our customers to realize the high growth potential opportunities that are available in these exciting, rapidly evolving industry sectors,” says Josef Schmidl, Managing Director EMEA for Palomar Technologies in a press release. EPIC is a center supporting technological innovation and promoting collaborative activity between businesses and research institutions. It focuses on supporting start-up and spin-off companies and encourages foreign direct investment to Torbay and its microelectronics and photonics sector. “Palomar is one of many businesses who are seeing the opportunities that EPIC brings. This type of collaboration will drive innovation and the emergence of new technologies in a thriving sector,” says Wayne Loschi, EPIC Centre Director. Palomar recently opened a full-service Innovation Center in Singapore in December 2018 to complement their existing Innovation Center in Carlsbad, California and this latest demonstration laboratory is one more way that Palomar is reaching out to photonics companies to make its solutions more readily available.
