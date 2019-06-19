© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Zwipe and Infineon extend their partnership

Biometric technology company Zwipe and semiconductor company Infineon, have extended their partnership through a long-term agreement.

The agreement outlines both technical and commercial collaboration between the two companies. The two parties will co-define and develop advanced system-on-chip solutions and related card system designs for mass deployment of biometric smart devices, including payment cards and wearables. The cooperation is non-exclusive, a press release reads. The cooperation is concentrating on so called “Tap and go payments” with biometric cards which are gaining in popularity. The two companies have a long-standing relationship. Infineon’s Secure Element is now deployed in all pilot projects featuring Zwipe’s biometric payment platform, currently supporting multiple leading payment networks run by 12 major banks in various countries across Europe and the Middle East. “We are proud to strengthen our long-standing partnership with a global technology leader such as Infineon. This collaboration further enhances our ability to commercialize our technology and IP through competitive solutions for mass-volume deployment,” André Løvestam, CEO of Zwipe, says in the press release. Bjoern Scharfen, Head of Payment & Wearables at Infineon adds, “Our collaboration and joint offering with Zwipe is a key accelerator of mass deployment in the biometric payment market.” Working together, the two technology companies will seek to develop advanced integrated solutions optimised to the volume requirements of biometric dual-interface payment cards. The platforms being developed combine simplified card design with reduced bill of material.