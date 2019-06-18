© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Jade Global signs multi-year contract with global semi company

Jade Global signed a multi-year contract with an unnamed global semiconductor company that involves the takeover of end-to-end application support, application development and remote infrastructure support services.

In a press release, Jade Global disclosed plans to deliver on the USD 10 million contract with a team of 65+ delivery experts housed from its delivery facilities in San Jose, California and Pune, India. “We couldn’t have achieved this without great teamwork and collaboration, exceptional leadership, strong belief, and a high degree of confidence. I couldn’t have asked for better closing for FY19,” announced Jade Global CEO, Karan Yaramada at the close of the fiscal year. Jade Global provides enterprise business application implementations, integrations, software product engineering, Cloud services, technology advisory, testing, and managed services, with headquarters in San Jose and U.S. offices in Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and San Diego.