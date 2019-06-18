© NVIDIA Business | June 18, 2019
Volvo partners with NVIDIA to develop AI for autonomous trucks
The Volvo Group has signed an agreement with NVIDIA to jointly develop the decision making system of autonomous commercial vehicles and machines.
Utilising NVIDIA's end-to-end artificial intelligence platform for training, simulation and in-vehicle computing, the resulting system will be designed to safely handle fully autonomous driving on public roads and highways. The solution will be built on NVIDIA's full software stack for sensor processing, perception, map localisation and path planning, aiming to enable a wide range of possible autonomous driving applications, such as freight transport, refuse and recycling collection, public transport, construction, mining, forestry and more. "Automation creates real-life benefits for both our customers and the society in terms of safety, energy efficiency and as a consequence productivity. We continue to gradually introduce automated applications in the entire spectrum of automation, from driver support systems to fully autonomous vehicles and machines. This partnership with NVIDIA is an important next step on that journey," says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO of the Volvo Group, in a press release. The partnership with NVIDIA will focus on the development of a flexible, scalable Autonomous Driving System, which is planned to be used first in commercial pilots and later in commercial offerings from the Volvo Group. The agreement signed between the Volvo Group and NVIDIA is a long-term partnership spanning several years. Work will begin immediately with personnel from the two companies being co-located in Gothenburg, Sweden and Santa Clara, California. "Trucking is the world's largest network – a network that through online shopping puts practically anything, anywhere in the world, quickly within our reach," says Jensen Huang, NVIDIA founder and CEO. "The latest breakthroughs in AI and robotics bring a new level of intelligence and automation to address the transportation challenges we face. We are thrilled to partner with Volvo Group to reinvent the future of trucking."
