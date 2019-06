© Intel

Based in Tel Aviv, the program called Ignite will leverage Intel’s market access and business and technology to provide early-stage startups with advantages on their paths to disrupt the future, the chipmaker states in a press release. Following a selection process, Intel will host 10 to 15 top pre-seed to seed startups through a 20-week program where they will receive hands-on mentorship from Intel and industry experts in a variety of product, business, management and technical areas. “Intel has always worked in concert with open ecosystems to scale new technologies so they can be transformational for our customers, business and society. This process is fueled by the innovation and passion of the startup community,” says Intel CEO Bob Swan, in the release. “Israel has the deep skill base in AI, autonomous systems and the underlying technologies critical to these inflections that make it a natural choice to launch our Ignite program.” The Ignite program will begin operations in Israel this year, with plans to scale to additional countries over time. Intel says it has no plans to seek equity in or rights to intellectual property from these companies.