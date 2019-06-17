© andreypopov dreamstime.com Business | June 17, 2019
CMC Magnetics gets its hands on Verbatim
Optical disk manufacturer, CMC Magnetics has acquired the storage media business globally operated by Verbatim group companies from Mitsubishi Chemical Media (MCM).
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, a parent company of MCM, says in a press release that it has entered into an agreement to transfer its storage media business, including the optical disc, USB flash drives and other businesses globally operated by Verbatim group companies affiliated with MCM, as well as MCM's related assets, to CMC Magnetics Corporation. CMC, engages in the storage media, and is a major manufacturer in optical discs. It has established a solid partnership with MCC over a long period through licensing of technology for the optical disc, entrusted production, and so on. While MCC has been moving to intensify the Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group’s business portfolio management based on the Group’s medium-term management plan CMC expects to enhance the storage media business not only through its own production technology, but also by building upon the MCC Group’s accumulated global sales network, technology, and so on, making the agreement advantageous to both parties.
Purdue & TSMC team up on centre for secured microelectronics Purdue University and TSMC have jointly announced plans to establish a Centre for Secured...
Intel to launch program to help Israeli startups Intel says it is launching a program to advance open innovation and accelerate early-stage startup companies in Israel targeting key industry inflection points, including artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous systems and other...
CMC Magnetics gets its hands on Verbatim Optical disk manufacturer, CMC Magnetics has acquired the storage media business globally...
Sense Photonics completes Series A for autonomous vehicles and... Sense Photonics has closed a USD 26 million Series A funding round co-led by Acadia Woods...
TTM acquires assets from i3 Electronics Inc. The acquisition is designed to strengthen TTM’s advanced technology PCB capabilities and...
Is Tesla moving into mining? During an annual shareholder meeting Tuesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk remarked that mining...
IMT expands in Europe - opens Paris office US-based MEMS foundry, Innovative Micro Technology (IMT) says that it has opened its...
RS Components strikes franchise deal with Yageo RS Components (RS) says that the company has entered into a new global franchise agreement...
Mythic Secures $30M in new financing Mythic, an AI inference processor company with analog compute-in-memory technology...
IMT ups its capabilities US-based MEMS foundry, Innovative Micro Technology (IMT), continues to upgrade its...
MagnaChip updates its Q2 guidance The analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturer is updating its Q2 financial...
CODICO to expand its HQ in Perchtoldsdorf For more than 40 years, Perchtoldsdorf in Austria has been the home of CODICO; and...
ALTEN Calsoft Labs acquires Wafer Space Engineering R&D service provider, ALTEN Calsoft Labs, announces that it has acquired...
Renesas and SAIC Volkswagen unveil automotive electronics lab Renesas Electronics says that it has established a “Automotive Electronic Joint Laboratory” with...
Globalfoundries Soitec sign multiple SOI wafer supply deals The areements will secure high-volume 300mm wafer supply to support a broad range...
Future Electronics inks partnership agreement with Silvair Future Electronics and Silvair, a provider of qualified Bluetooth mesh solutions for lighting...
Marvell extends strategic partnership with Arm Marvell has entered a broader strategic partnership with Arm, a subsidiary of SoftBank Group...
Seoul Semi expands European enforcement and files patent suit Seoul Semiconductor says that it filed a patent infringement lawsuit in Germany in the...
Qlight new Qidong factory to be completed in October Qlight Shanghai Electronics started construction of a new factory in Qidong, China on...
Smith’s Asian hub reaches TAPA FSR Level A certification Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors has achieved...
LeddarTech LiDAR technology chosen by COAST Autonomous LeddarTech’s LiDAR platform has been chosen by COAST Autonomous for use in its...
Skyworks announces fiscal impacts of Huawei ban Skyworks Solutions Inc. is updating its outlook for the third fiscal quarter of 2019, ending...Load more news