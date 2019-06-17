© andreypopov dreamstime.com

CMC Magnetics gets its hands on Verbatim

Optical disk manufacturer, CMC Magnetics has acquired the storage media business globally operated by Verbatim group companies from Mitsubishi Chemical Media (MCM).

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, a parent company of MCM, says in a press release that it has entered into an agreement to transfer its storage media business, including the optical disc, USB flash drives and other businesses globally operated by Verbatim group companies affiliated with MCM, as well as MCM's related assets, to CMC Magnetics Corporation. CMC, engages in the storage media, and is a major manufacturer in optical discs. It has established a solid partnership with MCC over a long period through licensing of technology for the optical disc, entrusted production, and so on. While MCC has been moving to intensify the Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group’s business portfolio management based on the Group’s medium-term management plan CMC expects to enhance the storage media business not only through its own production technology, but also by building upon the MCC Group’s accumulated global sales network, technology, and so on, making the agreement advantageous to both parties.