© Innovative Micro Technology - for illustrative purposes Business | June 14, 2019
IMT expands in Europe - opens Paris office
US-based MEMS foundry, Innovative Micro Technology (IMT) says that it has opened its first European office, located in Paris, France.
The EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) operations are being led by Francois Vieillard, who brings over 30 years of sales leadership experience in MEMS, semiconductors, and optics. Mr. Vieillard, the new Director of Business Development, EMEA, has spent the last 8 years leading sales of MEMS and MEMS foundry services in Europe. Previously, he worked for companies as National Semiconductor, Toshiba, Cirrus Logic, and ARC International. IMT’s expansion in Europe is another milestone in the ongoing capital improvements driven by the round of investment in the company last fall. The Paris office was set up to better support and serve its growing base of customers within the region, a press release reads. “I’m thrilled to bring Francois onboard,” says Craig Ensley, CEO of IMT. “He has diverse global experience leading sales and marketing teams in a variety of semiconductor technologies. Francois will accelerate our strong position as a leading global MEMS service provider (from design through volume production) in Europe and the Middle East regions.”
