© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

RS Components strikes franchise deal with Yageo

RS Components (RS) says that the company has entered into a new global franchise agreement with passive component specialist, Yageo.

A key product type now immediately available from RS is Yageo’s portfolio of chip resistors, including general-purpose thick-film components and thin-film high-precision high-stability resistors; automotive-grade components; current sensing devices; resistor array networks; high-voltage and surge resistors; RF attenuators; and sulphur-resistant devices. Yageo is a provider of passive components including commodity and speciality versions of resistors, capacitors and wireless components that target a diverse range of applications across multiple markets, including industrial, alternative/renewable energy, medical, automotive and consumer devices such as mobiles and tablets. “This is a major global franchise agreement that means our passive component portfolio really steps up a gear,” said Andy Keenan, Vice President Product Management for Board Level Electronics at RS. “Bringing on board a world-leading maker in the form of Yageo solidifies our position of major source of chip resistors and other passive devices, providing engineers and members of our DesignSpark community with a further alternative source of these important components.”