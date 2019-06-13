Magewell selects Lattice's ECP FPGA family for video capture devices

Lattice Semiconductor says that Nanjing Magewell Electronics selected the Lattice ECP FPGA family to enable video processing in multiple Magewell USB 3.0 video capture devices, including the USB Capture Plus series.

The USB Capture Plus family targets the professional A/V and high-end gaming markets. The family builds on the functionality of earlier USB Capture models with expanded audio support, plus signal loop-through for convenient monitoring on HDMI and SDI models. “Selecting the best components for each of our products is essential to maintaining our industry leadership and ensuring that our users get the rich feature sets they need,” said XiaoYong Zhu, Senior Vice President at Magewell. “We’re pleased to be working with Lattice to incorporate their FPGAs in our USB devices, which will further reinforce Magewell as a preferred choice for cost-effective video capture.” “Magewell is a leading provider of quality video capture solutions, and we’re excited to see our ECP FPGA family in their product designs,” said Juju Joyce, Product Marketing Manager, Lattice Semiconductor. “Lattice FPGAs deliver robust processing at low power to help our prosumer customers support the value-added features today’s high-end A/V and gaming enthusiasts demand.”