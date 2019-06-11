© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Renesas and SAIC Volkswagen unveil automotive electronics lab

Renesas Electronics says that it has established a “Automotive Electronic Joint Laboratory” with SAIC Volkswagen Automobile Co., (SVW). The joint laboratory aims to accelerate research and development efforts to support emerging automotive electronics applications, starting with cockpit and vehicle control, for the Chinese automotive market.

The joint laboratory will combine Renesas’ microcontrollers, system-on-chips and software expertise with SAIC Volkswagen’s development capabilities, supporting SAIC Volkswagen to develop next-generation automotive electronic platforms with software module development and system integration capabilities to meet the demands of the Chinese automotive electronics industry. “We are excited to partner with SAIC Volkswagen and combine our respective expertise areas to strengthen business with the Chinese market and further automotive design innovation,” says Tomomitsu Maoka, Senior Vice President of Renesas Electronics Corporation and Chairman of Renesas Electronics China. “Through this joint laboratory, we will explore emerging and leading technologies that can drive new innovations for the automotive industry in China.” “Under the new establishment of a joint laboratory, we look forward to further strengthening our cooperation with Renesas,” adds Dr. Qingwen Wu, Executive Director at SVW. “Through our close collaboration in the field of vehicle body electronics and in new fields such as digital cockpit and smart connectivity, we aim to develop a hardware and software platform that will enable us to attain leading market positions.”