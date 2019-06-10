© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Components | June 10, 2019
Globalfoundries Soitec sign multiple SOI wafer supply deals
The areements will secure high-volume 300mm wafer supply to support a broad range of customer applications across fast growing market segments.
Globalfoundries and Soite have signed multiple long-term supply agreements for 300mm silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers to secure the high-volume supply to meet the growing demand from GF customers for its differentiated radio-frequency-silicon-on-insulator (RF-SOI), fully-depleted-silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) and silicon photonics technology platforms. The agreements, which take effect immediately, build on the existing close relationship between the companies to ensure high-volume manufacturing for years to come, a press release reads. RF-SOI solutions are used in 100% of smartphones manufactured today and FD-SOI has become the standard technology for cost-effective, low-power devices in high-volume consumer and IoT applications as well as for mission critical safety solutions in automotive proximity sensing. Silicon photonics technologies enable solutions to support the massive growth in communication infrastructure for data centers and next-generation 5G communication optical networks. “GF is delivering and investing in highly differentiated industry-leading technologies required for 5G, IoT, Data Center and Automotive applications,” says Bami Bastani, senior vice president of business units at GF. "These long-term agreements with Soitec, a valued partner, represent our commitment to ensure a secure supply of ultra-lower power, high-performance SOI solutions and supply that meet customers fast growing needs and unprecedented demand in these attractive markets.” “GF is leading the industry in providing differentiated SOI solutions, creating more demand for Soitec's engineered substrates," adds Paul Boudre, CEO of Soitec."These agreements reflect the strength of our long-term partnership as we build the required capacity to meet this growing SOI demand.”
