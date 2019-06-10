© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Business | June 10, 2019
Future Electronics inks partnership agreement with Silvair
Future Electronics and Silvair, a provider of qualified Bluetooth mesh solutions for lighting control, announce a new global partnership agreement.
"Given Future's prominence in the lighting space, Silvair adds an important piece to our overall IoT ecosystem strategy," says Matthew Rotholz, Vice President of Future Connectivity Solutions. "Their world-class platform allows our customers to easily evaluate and implement wireless control features in lighting applications." Silvair is a pioneer in mesh lighting networks and a contributor to the development of the Bluetooth mesh standard. The company offers solutions that have been qualified by the Bluetooth SIG, which shortens time-to-market for manufacturers while ensuring cross-vendor interoperability within the qualified Bluetooth mesh ecosystem. "We are delighted to be partnering with such an established and trusted global brand," says Rafal Han, CEO of Silvair. "We want to show the world how our solution increases affordability of efficient, sensor-driven control strategies. With its outstanding commercial and technical competencies, Future Electronics is a perfect partner for propagating our wireless lighting control technology."
