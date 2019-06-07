© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Marvell extends strategic partnership with Arm

Marvell has entered a broader strategic partnership with Arm, a subsidiary of SoftBank Group, to accelerate the design and development of next-generation Marvell ThunderX server processor technology.

This new agreement includes dedicated Arm support for Marvell's R&D in the server processor technology area for at least three more years. As a result, Marvell can expand its Arm-based server products and roadmap to enable the next generation of cloud and data center infrastructure. The companies have closely collaborated over the last decade to launch an alternative to the x86 computing market. "Marvell has demonstrated innovative silicon and software technologies to deliver high-performance Arm-based solutions across the infrastructure market," says Rene Haas, president of Arm's IP Products Group. "With this expanded partnership, Marvell is now well positioned to develop and ramp some of the most advanced server processor technology in the world." "Arm's investment in Marvell's server processor technology is a testament to the strength of our development team and accelerates our vision of scaling highly differentiated solutions for the global computing ecosystem," adds Raghib Hussain, Marvell's chief strategy officer and executive vice president of the Networking and Processors Group. "Further, our partnership reinforces Marvell's strategic commitment to offer breakthrough server processor solutions to our cloud and high performance compute customers, leveraging Arm's architecture, as together we take cloud-scale computing to the next level."