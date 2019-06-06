© anthony berenyi dreamstime.com Products | June 06, 2019
Smith’s Asian hub reaches TAPA FSR Level A certification
Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors has achieved certification to the TAPA FSR Level A standard at its warehouse in Hong Kong.
The Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) has implemented Facility Security Requirements (FSR) that define the baseline standards required to maintain supply chain security throughout the industry. Smith’s headquarters in Houston achieved TAPA FSR Level A certification in 2018. Additionally, Smith’s Asian distribution center has been validated to be in compliance with C-TPAT (Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism) security requirements designed to keep the supply chain free from dangerous components. “As the leading independent distributor of electronic components, Smith has an obligation to make sure our customers’ products are safely stored and handled,” said Terry Fu, Smith’s VP of Operations and Counterfeit Detection, Asia. Fu contined, “Earning the TAPA FSR Level A certification gives our global network of customers the assurance and certainty that their products will be delivered securely. Level A is the highest security protection under FSR classifications. We are proud to have our Asia warehouse recognized for its security measures, including training procedures and the safekeeping of perimeters and entrances and exits.”
Smith’s Asian hub reaches TAPA FSR Level A certification Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors has achieved...
LeddarTech LiDAR technology chosen by COAST Autonomous LeddarTech’s LiDAR platform has been chosen by COAST Autonomous for use in its...
Skyworks announces fiscal impacts of Huawei ban Skyworks Solutions Inc. is updating its outlook for the third fiscal quarter of 2019, ending...
New Yorker Electronics and Pinrex inks distribution agreement Pinrex Technologies and New Yorker Electronics have announced a new franchise...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosSuppression for every Frequency Range – innovative Common Mode Chokes from Würth Elektronik eiSos The WE-CMB family has offspring: WE-CMBNC with nanocrystalline core material excels with its broadband attenuation characteristics and higher operating temperatures.
Infineon becomes world’s top automotive chip supplier Infineon’s planned USD 10 billion acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor will catapult it -...
25% YoY growth for Camtek Camtek Ltd.reported record revenues at USD 34.0 million, up 25% year-over-year ( for the...
Moving up the stack challenges for measurement engineering... Moving up the stack has been an implicit part of ADI’s strategy for many years—but recently...
Lumentum discontinues shipments to Huawei Lumentum Holdings says that it intends to fully comply with the recent United States...
Cohda Wireless & Sasken partner for V2X in Connected Vehicles Cohda Wireless, which focus on Connected Autonomous Vehicles technologies, and Sasken...
TE Connectivity now in control of Alpha Technics Back in early May, TE Connectivity announced that it had acquired Alpha Technics.
Eguana sends first volume shipment to Hanwha Q CELLS Eguana Technologies, who designs and manufactures residential and commercial...
Toshiba Memory secures in funding to strengthen its business base Japanese chipmaker Toshiba Memory Holdings will procure JPY 1.2 trillion (EUR 9.86 billion)...
RFMW inks distribution agreement with Hirose Electric Under the agreement, RFMW will support Hirose’s product offering with a focus on their RF...
TE Connectivity makes an offer for First Sensor First Sensor says that it has signed a business combination agreement with TE Connectivity...
RS Components expands German distribution centre The distributor is expanding its distribution centre in Bad Hersfeld, Germany as part of its...
AQ Group completes acquisition of Trafotek AQ Group AB has, following approval from the competition authorities in Finland and...
Silicon Motion completes sale of FCI to Dialog It was back in early March when Dialog Semiconductor announced that it had signed a...
Infineon to acquire Cypress in a €9.0 billion deal Germany's Infineon Technologies have signed a definitive agreement with Cypress Semiconductor under which Infineon will acquire Cypress for USD 23.85 per share in cash, corresponding to an enterprise value of EUR 9.0...
SEMAG to produce solar inverters with AEG Power tech AEG Power Solutions has granted Ukrainian company SEMAG the exclusive right to...
Kyocera to acquire ceramic business of Germany-based Friatec Kyocera says that its Germany-based European headquarters, Kyocera...
NAND Flash: 'Competition may get ugly' Due to frictions from the US-China trade dispute, China's two DRAM giants are showing...
Velodyne wins patent challenge Velodyne has won a patent challenge brought by competitor Quanergy. In making its ruling...
New Virginia headquarters for BMZ USA Germany-based BMZ Group unveiled the new headquarters of its American subsidiary BMZ...
NXP to acquire Marvell's Wi-Fi connectivity business Marvell says it has entered into a definitive agreement under which NXP will acquire Marvell's Wi-Fi Connectivity business in an all-cash, asset transaction valued at USD 1.76 billion.Load more news
Related news