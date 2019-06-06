© Autonomous Mobility Business | June 06, 2019
LeddarTech LiDAR technology chosen by COAST Autonomous
LeddarTech’s LiDAR platform has been chosen by COAST Autonomous for use in its autonomous shuttles.
According to a LeddarTech press release, the company was chosen because of its ability to deliver enhanced safety for COAST Autonomous’ vehicles. LeddarTech’s solid-state technology aids in preventing collisions in stop-and-go applications by eliminating dead zones left by other sensing technologies. COAST Autonomous has developed self-driving vehicles that integrate several detection technologies, including LiDAR, RADAR, and camera. LeddarTech’s LiDAR provides full coverage with no dead zones within the entire perimeter of the vehicle, also referred to as the cocoon. This protects vulnerable road users such as pedestrians who may approach the vehicle in stop-and-go situations. “With the intent of providing the safest rides to our passengers, our selection of detection technologies takes into consideration the maturity of the partners we work with and their ability to consistently deliver on their promises,” stated Pierre Lefevre, Chief Technology Officer at COAST Autonomous. “With more than a decade of experience building LiDAR sensors, LeddarTech is the perfect partner for us and has consistently shown it could exceed our expectations.” “We are honored that our cocoon LiDAR solutions were selected and trusted by COAST Autonomous to be part of its self-driving vehicles,” stated Adrian Pierce, VP of Global Sales & Business Development of LeddarTech. He went on to say, “COAST has an amazing track record with over 60 trials in 7 different countries and impressive history of transporting over 120,000 passengers. The first element of Coast’s charter is safety first, and the deployment of LeddarTech’s cocoon LiDAR supports that charter and the commitment Coast makes to their customers.”
