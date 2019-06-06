© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

New Yorker Electronics and Pinrex inks distribution agreement

Pinrex Technologies and New Yorker Electronics have announced a new franchise distribution agreement for the global distribution of Connectors, Wire Harnessing and Cable Assemblies.

Pinrex is a manufacturer of Wire-to-Wire, Wire-to-Board and Board-to-Board Connectors including Pin Headers, Female Headers, FFC Cables, Flat Cables, Wire Harnessing, IO Cables, SATA Connectors and more. "Our new relationship with Pinrex is beneficial to customers because of its pricing, reliability and custom options," says New Yorker Electronics President Barry Slivka, in a press release. "New Yorker's broad global resources, developed over 70 years, will allow us to supply highly certified, quality products to customers quickly and consistently."