© otnaydur dreamstime.com Business | June 05, 2019
Cohda Wireless & Sasken partner for V2X in Connected Vehicles
Cohda Wireless, which focus on Connected Autonomous Vehicles technologies, and Sasken Technologies, have entered into a strategic technology partnership to accelerate the adoption of V2X (vehicle-to-anything) in the connected vehicles space utilising either cellular or DSRC (dedicated short range communication) technologies).
The companies have come together to create a complete TCU (Telematics Control Unit) software reference design that would include Sasken's TCU software and middleware coupled with Cohda Wireless' DSRC/C-V2X (cellular V2X) stack and applications. "This partnership is of global significance as it will drastically improve time-to-market for OEMs, Tier-1s and government transport authority initiatives. The integration of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) in production vehicles is very complex and the combined experience of Cohda and Sasken presents a unique one-stop solution to the market," says Fabien Cure, Chief Engineer, Cohda Wireless, in a press release. "Cohda is the only company to integrate V2X software into two car manufacturer platforms while Sasken has extensive expertise in vehicle integration. This partnership represents a significant milestone in making road transport systems safer and smarter," he added. Sasken is a preferred partner to several Tier-1s and OEMs providing product engineering solutions in the Integrated Cockpit System and Autonomous areas. "Through our collaboration, we aim to create a best-in-class Telematics reference design that will benefit autonomous vehicles, public transportation, and heavy vehicles industries," says Calvin Nichols, VP and Head-Automotive Business, Sasken. "Currently, there is a significant amount of integration of telematics, V2X, and vehicle communication software protocols in separate electronic modules that create complexity. This solution will enable integration of different software requirements into a reference design that OEMs and Tier-1s can utilize to streamline their product development time and speed to market," he added.
25% YoY growth for Camtek Camtek Ltd.reported record revenues at USD 34.0 million, up 25% year-over-year ( for the...
Moving up the stack challenges for measurement engineering... Moving up the stack has been an implicit part of ADI’s strategy for many years—but recently...
Lumentum discontinues shipments to Huawei Lumentum Holdings says that it intends to fully comply with the recent United States...
Cohda Wireless & Sasken partner for V2X in Connected Vehicles Cohda Wireless, which focus on Connected Autonomous Vehicles technologies, and Sasken...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosSuppression for every Frequency Range – innovative Common Mode Chokes from Würth Elektronik eiSos The WE-CMB family has offspring: WE-CMBNC with nanocrystalline core material excels with its broadband attenuation characteristics and higher operating temperatures.
TE Connectivity now in control of Alpha Technics Back in early May, TE Connectivity announced that it had acquired Alpha Technics.
Eguana sends first volume shipment to Hanwha Q CELLS Eguana Technologies, who designs and manufactures residential and commercial...
Toshiba Memory secures in funding to strengthen its business base Japanese chipmaker Toshiba Memory Holdings will procure JPY 1.2 trillion (EUR 9.86 billion)...
RFMW inks distribution agreement with Hirose Electric Under the agreement, RFMW will support Hirose’s product offering with a focus on their RF...
TE Connectivity makes an offer for First Sensor First Sensor says that it has signed a business combination agreement with TE Connectivity...
RS Components expands German distribution centre The distributor is expanding its distribution centre in Bad Hersfeld, Germany as part of its...
AQ Group completes acquisition of Trafotek AQ Group AB has, following approval from the competition authorities in Finland and...
Silicon Motion completes sale of FCI to Dialog It was back in early March when Dialog Semiconductor announced that it had signed a...
Infineon to acquire Cypress in a €9.0 billion deal Germany's Infineon Technologies have signed a definitive agreement with Cypress Semiconductor under which Infineon will acquire Cypress for USD 23.85 per share in cash, corresponding to an enterprise value of EUR 9.0...
SEMAG to produce solar inverters with AEG Power tech AEG Power Solutions has granted Ukrainian company SEMAG the exclusive right to...
Kyocera to acquire ceramic business of Germany-based Friatec Kyocera says that its Germany-based European headquarters, Kyocera...
NAND Flash: 'Competition may get ugly' Due to frictions from the US-China trade dispute, China's two DRAM giants are showing...
Velodyne wins patent challenge Velodyne has won a patent challenge brought by competitor Quanergy. In making its ruling...
New Virginia headquarters for BMZ USA Germany-based BMZ Group unveiled the new headquarters of its American subsidiary BMZ...
NXP to acquire Marvell's Wi-Fi connectivity business Marvell says it has entered into a definitive agreement under which NXP will acquire Marvell's Wi-Fi Connectivity business in an all-cash, asset transaction valued at USD 1.76 billion.
Infineon's expansion in Graz is underway German semiconductor giant Infineon is moving along with its expansion. The construction of...
MEMS Sensors for Smart Infrastructures Tablets, smartphones, video game consoles, camcorders, and cameras have...
TriEye secures $17M in Series A financing led by Intel Capital Israeli startup TriEye, whose Short-Wave-Infra-Red (SWIR) sensing technology is able to...
Endress+Hauser invests in sensor technology Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG, part of the Endress+Hauser Group, is continuing on its growth path. On 24 May 2019, the sensor specialist officially opened an expansion of its plant in Ebnat-Kappel in eastern Switzerland...
NEXT Biometrics' CEO Ritu Favre to resign The CEO of the Norwegian biometric company, Ritu Favre, will resign from the position of...Load more news