© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Cohda Wireless & Sasken partner for V2X in Connected Vehicles

Cohda Wireless, which focus on Connected Autonomous Vehicles technologies, and Sasken Technologies, have entered into a strategic technology partnership to accelerate the adoption of V2X (vehicle-to-anything) in the connected vehicles space utilising either cellular or DSRC (dedicated short range communication) technologies).

The companies have come together to create a complete TCU (Telematics Control Unit) software reference design that would include Sasken's TCU software and middleware coupled with Cohda Wireless' DSRC/C-V2X (cellular V2X) stack and applications. "This partnership is of global significance as it will drastically improve time-to-market for OEMs, Tier-1s and government transport authority initiatives. The integration of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) in production vehicles is very complex and the combined experience of Cohda and Sasken presents a unique one-stop solution to the market," says Fabien Cure, Chief Engineer, Cohda Wireless, in a press release. "Cohda is the only company to integrate V2X software into two car manufacturer platforms while Sasken has extensive expertise in vehicle integration. This partnership represents a significant milestone in making road transport systems safer and smarter," he added. Sasken is a preferred partner to several Tier-1s and OEMs providing product engineering solutions in the Integrated Cockpit System and Autonomous areas. "Through our collaboration, we aim to create a best-in-class Telematics reference design that will benefit autonomous vehicles, public transportation, and heavy vehicles industries," says Calvin Nichols, VP and Head-Automotive Business, Sasken. "Currently, there is a significant amount of integration of telematics, V2X, and vehicle communication software protocols in separate electronic modules that create complexity. This solution will enable integration of different software requirements into a reference design that OEMs and Tier-1s can utilize to streamline their product development time and speed to market," he added.