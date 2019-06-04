© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

TE Connectivity now in control of Alpha Technics

Back in early May, TE Connectivity announced that it had acquired Alpha Technics.

Alpha Technics is a designer and manufacturer of high precision, medical temperature measurement products and solutions. The company, headquartered in California, reported sales of approximately USD 20 million in 2018 and is a privately held company. “The acquisition of Alpha Technics is part of our well-established strategy to expand our leadership position in sensor applications,” said John Mitchell, senior vice president and general manager of TE sensors business, in a press release. “This transaction further establishes TE as a sensor technology leader for the medical market. Our existing sensor product offering, coupled with Alpha Technics’ reputation and solutions, positions TE with a broad range of innovative, proven products and technologies to serve this demanding, high-growth space. We look forward to welcoming Alpha Technics’ talented team to TE,” said Mitchell. “Alpha Technics will bring complementary temperature sensors and thermometry solutions to TE’s already broad portfolio of sensor solutions,” added Alpha Technics’ CEO Dan O’Brien. “We feel this is a partnership of leading technologies and engineering talent that will create significant value for our customers and employees.” The business will be reported as part of TE’s Transportation Solutions segment.