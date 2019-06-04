© nyul dreamstime.com Business | June 04, 2019
Eguana sends first volume shipment to Hanwha Q CELLS
Eguana Technologies, who designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems, says that the first volume shipments have left the factory enroute to Hanwha Q CELLS under the previously announced supply agreement.
Hanwha Q CELLS, according to research provided by EuPD and PV Magazine, is the current PV market leader in Germany and, under the agreement, has added the Eguana Enduro into its Q.HOME+ residential package. “Given the success at the Intersolar trade show in Munich earlier this month it is very important for Q CELLS to have product available for the more than 1000 Q.PARTNERs within their European network,” says Justin Holland, CEO of Eguana Technologies in a press release. “This partnership continues to move very quickly, and early Q.PARTNER engagement will maintain the momentum around the Q.HOME+ product launch and set the stage for increasing orders through the balance of the calendar year.” Hanwha Q CELLS’ new Q.HOME+ energy storage system was launched at the Intersolar/ees show in Munich last month, and based on the positive internal sales and market feedback from the show, Eguana has received a request to increase the quantity on the next shipment occurring in July, and expects Q CELLS to maintain a monthly order cycle, the press release continues.
TE Connectivity now in control of Alpha Technics Back in early May, TE Connectivity announced that it had acquired Alpha Technics.
Eguana sends first volume shipment to Hanwha Q CELLS Eguana Technologies, who designs and manufactures residential and commercial...
Toshiba Memory secures in funding to strengthen its business base Japanese chipmaker Toshiba Memory Holdings will procure JPY 1.2 trillion (EUR 9.86 billion)...
RFMW inks distribution agreement with Hirose Electric Under the agreement, RFMW will support Hirose’s product offering with a focus on their RF...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosSuppression for every Frequency Range – innovative Common Mode Chokes from Würth Elektronik eiSos The WE-CMB family has offspring: WE-CMBNC with nanocrystalline core material excels with its broadband attenuation characteristics and higher operating temperatures.
TE Connectivity makes an offer for First Sensor First Sensor says that it has signed a business combination agreement with TE Connectivity...
RS Components expands German distribution centre The distributor is expanding its distribution centre in Bad Hersfeld, Germany as part of its...
AQ Group completes acquisition of Trafotek AQ Group AB has, following approval from the competition authorities in Finland and...
Silicon Motion completes sale of FCI to Dialog It was back in early March when Dialog Semiconductor announced that it had signed a...
Infineon to acquire Cypress in a €9.0 billion deal Germany's Infineon Technologies have signed a definitive agreement with Cypress Semiconductor under which Infineon will acquire Cypress for USD 23.85 per share in cash, corresponding to an enterprise value of EUR 9.0...
SEMAG to produce solar inverters with AEG Power tech AEG Power Solutions has granted Ukrainian company SEMAG the exclusive right to...
Kyocera to acquire ceramic business of Germany-based Friatec Kyocera says that its Germany-based European headquarters, Kyocera...
NAND Flash: 'Competition may get ugly' Due to frictions from the US-China trade dispute, China's two DRAM giants are showing...
Velodyne wins patent challenge Velodyne has won a patent challenge brought by competitor Quanergy. In making its ruling...
New Virginia headquarters for BMZ USA Germany-based BMZ Group unveiled the new headquarters of its American subsidiary BMZ...
NXP to acquire Marvell's Wi-Fi connectivity business Marvell says it has entered into a definitive agreement under which NXP will acquire Marvell's Wi-Fi Connectivity business in an all-cash, asset transaction valued at USD 1.76 billion.
Infineon's expansion in Graz is underway German semiconductor giant Infineon is moving along with its expansion. The construction of...
MEMS Sensors for Smart Infrastructures Tablets, smartphones, video game consoles, camcorders, and cameras have...
TriEye secures $17M in Series A financing led by Intel Capital Israeli startup TriEye, whose Short-Wave-Infra-Red (SWIR) sensing technology is able to...
Endress+Hauser invests in sensor technology Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG, part of the Endress+Hauser Group, is continuing on its growth path. On 24 May 2019, the sensor specialist officially opened an expansion of its plant in Ebnat-Kappel in eastern Switzerland...
NEXT Biometrics' CEO Ritu Favre to resign The CEO of the Norwegian biometric company, Ritu Favre, will resign from the position of...
America II appoints new CEO America II Group, Inc. announces that it has appointed Frank Cavallaro as Chief Executive...
Sager Electronics and Power Sonic inks distribution deal North American distributor of interconnect, power and electromechanical components...
STMicro joins Car Connectivity Consortium STMicroelectronics says it has joined the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC), a...
China's SMIC to delist from the NYSE One of China’s largest chipmakers announces its plans to leave the New York Stock...Load more news
Related news