Eguana sends first volume shipment to Hanwha Q CELLS

Eguana Technologies, who designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems, says that the first volume shipments have left the factory enroute to Hanwha Q CELLS under the previously announced supply agreement.

Hanwha Q CELLS, according to research provided by EuPD and PV Magazine, is the current PV market leader in Germany and, under the agreement, has added the Eguana Enduro into its Q.HOME+ residential package. “Given the success at the Intersolar trade show in Munich earlier this month it is very important for Q CELLS to have product available for the more than 1000 Q.PARTNERs within their European network,” says Justin Holland, CEO of Eguana Technologies in a press release. “This partnership continues to move very quickly, and early Q.PARTNER engagement will maintain the momentum around the Q.HOME+ product launch and set the stage for increasing orders through the balance of the calendar year.” Hanwha Q CELLS’ new Q.HOME+ energy storage system was launched at the Intersolar/ees show in Munich last month, and based on the positive internal sales and market feedback from the show, Eguana has received a request to increase the quantity on the next shipment occurring in July, and expects Q CELLS to maintain a monthly order cycle, the press release continues.