© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com Business | June 04, 2019
RFMW inks distribution agreement with Hirose Electric
Under the agreement, RFMW will support Hirose’s product offering with a focus on their RF and microwave components portfolio including attenuators, terminators, dividers and directional couplers equipped with standard SMA/BNC/N coaxial connectors.
RFMW is a specialised distributor providing customers and suppliers with focused distribution of RF and microwave components as well as specialised component-engineering support. “We are pleased to add RFMW as a specialty distributor. RFMW will bring new opportunities to Hirose and help expand our customer base in the RF and microwave market,” says Yasushi Nakamura, President and COO for Hirose Electric USA, in a press release. “Hirose continues to grow and diversify our product offering to address customer needs, and RFMW will enable us to expand our reach and better serve our customers.’’ “We are excited to partner with Hirose, a well-established and reliable global supplier with many innovative interconnect solutions,” says Kevin McCormack, Business Unit Manager for Coaxial Products. “The new partnership with Hirose will further RFMW’s extensive offering of RF and mmWave interconnect products. In addition, Hirose offers a wide variety of non-RF/mmWave type interconnect solutions for a variety of market segments from industrial, robotics, medical, telecommunication and networking to name a few.”
