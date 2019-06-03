© jirsak dreamstime.com

AQ Group completes acquisition of Trafotek

AQ Group AB has, following approval from the competition authorities in Finland and Estonia, closed the deal with Intera Partners Oy to acquire 100% of the shares of LTI Holding Oy with the subsidiary Trafotek Oy in Finland and its subsidiaries in Estonia, China and Brazil.

Together with AQ companies in the same field, Trafotek will be part of the business area AQ Inductive Components under the leadership of Petteri Saarinen, Managing Director of Trafotek. “Solutions based on electricity will grow in importance and we look forward to be part of this development with our new and stronger business area for inductive components. Both Trafotek and AQ has a long track record with demanding industrial customers and we will now have engineering and manufacturing presence in most major geographies in the world.” says Anders Carlsson,CEO for AQ Group, in a press release.