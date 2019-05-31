© AEG Power Solutions AG

SEMAG to produce solar inverters with AEG Power tech

AEG Power Solutions has granted Ukrainian company SEMAG the exclusive right to manufacture solar inverters under AEG PS technology. SEMAG is a joint venture created by SE Group International and Metropoliya.

The inverter equipment with power up to 1000 KW intended for solar power stations will be manufactured at S-Engineering facility in Odessa, a press release reads. Aleksander Semenyug, leader of SEMAG LLC and Director of solar power projects of S-Engineering LLC explains: "the high-quality inverter equipment is a necessary component for all solar power stations under construction. The equipment manufactured in Ukraine under the technology of AEG PS means we will have a sufficient percentage of local production to obtain the U1 certificate that will become an additional motivation to implementation new solar power stations. Accelerating the process of transition to alternative energy sources will considerably improve energy and ecological situation of our region." Jörg Liedloff, Vice President Business Development and new Markets of AEG Power Solutions, also comments: "we welcome the beginning of a partnership with Ukrainian companies. Thanks to the development of alternative energy in Ukraine there is a growing demand for inverters’ local production in Ukraine. Finding a company whom we could entrust our technology took us significant time. The only challenger conforming in Ukraine to the high German standards of today is S-Engineering. We are glad to start cooperation with both Metropoliya company, the leader of engineering activity in the sphere of power production, and S-Engineering company, the European-grade manufacturer level in Ukraine. We are confident in the success of this endeavour. It is crucial that our technology can contribute to the development of alternative energy in Ukraine thanks to equipment manufactured with our technology. This opens opportunities and we will continue to consider further plans.”