© Endress+Hauser Business | May 28, 2019
Endress+Hauser invests in sensor technology
Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG, part of the Endress+Hauser Group, is continuing on its growth path. On 24 May 2019, the sensor specialist officially opened an expansion of its plant in Ebnat-Kappel in eastern Switzerland. The EUR 15 million facility provides the company with double the floor space.
“The growing demand for innovative sensors, and the corresponding strong growth at Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG, made it necessary for us to expand the facility. We’re confident that we have created the space we need to produce even more innovations,” says Matthias Altendorf, CEO of the Endress+Hauser Group, in a press release. The 13'500 square metre plant includes roughly 3'700 square metres of production space, 1'500 of which is set aside for clean rooms. The office facilities and cafeteria were expanded as well. The expansion was sprung out of necessity by the increasing demands on production and the growing space requirements. Since moving to Ebnat-Kappel in 2012, Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG has doubled the number of employees at the location to nearly 200. The employees moved into the new facility after the 18-month construction project was completed in early 2019. IST AG specialises in the development and manufacturing of thin- and thick-film platinum and nickel RTD temperature sensors, thermal mass flow sensors, capacitive humidity sensors, conductivity sensors and biosensors.
Endress+Hauser invests in sensor technology Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG, part of the Endress+Hauser Group, is continuing on its growth path. On 24 May 2019, the sensor specialist officially opened an expansion of its plant in Ebnat-Kappel in eastern Switzerland...
NEXT Biometrics' CEO Ritu Favre to resign The CEO of the Norwegian biometric company, Ritu Favre, will resign from the position of...
America II appoints new CEO America II Group, Inc. announces that it has appointed Frank Cavallaro as Chief Executive...
Sager Electronics and Power Sonic inks distribution deal North American distributor of interconnect, power and electromechanical components...
STMicro joins Car Connectivity Consortium STMicroelectronics says it has joined the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC), a...
China's SMIC to delist from the NYSE One of China’s largest chipmakers announces its plans to leave the New York Stock...
First Sensor in talks with TE Connectivity Against the background of market rumours, the Executive Board of First Sensor AG...
UK’s IQE comments on US Entity List Cardiff-based IQE plc, a supplier of advanced wafer products and materials solutions, has released...
Automotive supplier to set up shop in Serbia Xingyu Automotive Lighting System, a Chinese supplier to the automotive industry will set...
Robust Wireless Communications for Industry 4.0 Industry 4.0, or smart industry, is heralded as a new industrial revolution in which existing...
Varroc opens new manufacturing hall in Czech Republic Varroc Lighting Systems announces that the company has opened new hall for the...
Lumentum cuts guidance following Huawei ban The manufacturer says that it has discontinued all shipments to Huawei following the inclusion...
ams, Ibeo and ZF partner to deliver solid-state LiDAR systems ams says that it has signed an agreement to team with Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH, a...
Panasonic team up with China's GS-Solar in PV business Panasonic has reached an agreement with GS-Solar (China) Company Ltd. to...
PEI-Genesis promotes Peter Austin to GM North America PEI-Genesis says it has promoted Peter Austin to General Manager North America...
Marvell to acquire Avera Semi from Globalfoundries Marvell says it has entered into definitive agreements to purchase Avera Semiconductor...
First Sensor expands footprint in Japanese photonics market First Sensor has announced its intention to expand its cooperation with an optics group...
Trymax receives order from Taiwanese packaging house Trymax Semiconductor Equipment BV, a supplier of plasma solutions, has received...
Liting Universal invests millions in Romanian production plant On May 16, the company held a grand opening of its new production plant in Braila...
Infineon responds to media reports concerning shipments to Huawei Updated: Several media reports globally state that German chipmaker Infineon has suspended shipments to Huawei Technologies. In an emailed response to Evertiq, Infineon has now clarified its decisions.
Parker to acquire LORD Corporation Parker Hannifin Corporation, a motion and control technologies company, has entered into a...
Toshiba and WD to jointly invest in flash manufacturing facility Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have finalised a formal agreement to...
Part 3: Modbus TCP and PROFINET Ethernet in the Automation Industry Part 3: Modbus TCP and PROFINET - In the first part of...
EBV Elektronik expands linecard with Renesas EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company, says that it is adding the complete product range of...Load more news