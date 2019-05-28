© Endress+Hauser

Endress+Hauser invests in sensor technology

Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG, part of the Endress+Hauser Group, is continuing on its growth path. On 24 May 2019, the sensor specialist officially opened an expansion of its plant in Ebnat-Kappel in eastern Switzerland. The EUR 15 million facility provides the company with double the floor space.

“The growing demand for innovative sensors, and the corresponding strong growth at Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG, made it necessary for us to expand the facility. We’re confident that we have created the space we need to produce even more innovations,” says Matthias Altendorf, CEO of the Endress+Hauser Group, in a press release. The 13'500 square metre plant includes roughly 3'700 square metres of production space, 1'500 of which is set aside for clean rooms. The office facilities and cafeteria were expanded as well. The expansion was sprung out of necessity by the increasing demands on production and the growing space requirements. Since moving to Ebnat-Kappel in 2012, Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG has doubled the number of employees at the location to nearly 200. The employees moved into the new facility after the 18-month construction project was completed in early 2019. IST AG specialises in the development and manufacturing of thin- and thick-film platinum and nickel RTD temperature sensors, thermal mass flow sensors, capacitive humidity sensors, conductivity sensors and biosensors.