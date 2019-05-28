© America II

America II appoints new CEO

America II Group, Inc. announces that it has appointed Frank Cavallaro as Chief Executive Officer.

With more than 25 years of leadership experience within the global technology distribution industry, Mr. Cavallaro is bringing global market strategy and operating expertise to America II. Mr. Cavallaro has served as CEO of Converge (acquired by Arrow Electronics in 2010) and TotalTrax. Additionally, he has held senior executive roles at Arrow Electronics and NECX. “I am thrilled about the opportunity to serve as Chief Executive Officer of America II and to partner with the current leadership team and Wynnchurch to lead the Company through its next phase of growth. I look forward to continuing America II’s strong track record of success and taking advantage of the significant opportunities in front of us,” Mr. Cavallaro says in a press release, Frank Hayes, Wynnchurch Managing Partner, adds, "We are delighted to announce that Frank Cavallaro has joined America II as its CEO. Frank brings tremendous leadership skills and experience, having led Converge Electronics in its early formative days, and through its ultimate sale to Arrow Electronics. With America II's recent acquisition of Advanced MP, Frank is uniquely qualified to guide this growing, market leading electronics distribution platform."