© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Business | May 27, 2019
Sager Electronics and Power Sonic inks distribution deal
North American distributor of interconnect, power and electromechanical components, Sager Electronics, announces that it has entered into a distribution partnership with California-based battery and power supply solutions provider, Power Sonic.
“Sager Electronics’ specialized group, Sager Power Systems, is a perfect fit for the Power Sonic portfolio. Their focus on power and thermal solutions with a highly experienced team of Power Systems Engineers, Field Sales Representatives and a dedicated inside sales organization across North America will provide our customers the application expertise and delivery execution needed in today’s competitive market,” says Brian D. Crowe, President, Power Sonic Battery Division, in a press release. “The addition of Power Sonic into our power and thermal program expands our ability to provide customers with world-class battery solutions, including sealed lead acid and lithium iron phosphate batteries, for their unique application demands,” adds Paul Kopp, Director, Supplier Marketing and Product Management at Sager Electronics. “As a leader in innovative battery solutions, Power Sonic is a natural complement to our IP&E line card.”
