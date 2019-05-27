© pichetw dreamstime.com

STMicro joins Car Connectivity Consortium

STMicroelectronics says it has joined the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC), a cross-industry organisation advancing global technologies for smartphone-to-car connectivity solutions.

"Smartphones have become productivity and convenience extensions of busy professionals and consumers-whether as voice-activated personal assistants, personal wallets, or as navigators-and they are a natural and safe appliance to ID and unlock doors for the owner, adjust the seat, tune the radio, and personalize the car for their comfort and preference," says Joel Huloux, Director Standardization Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group, STMicroelectronics, in a press releaes. Huloux continues stating that ST shares an interest in the mission of the CCC, which aims to make it possible and hassle-free to simply connect and ride. ST's technology portfolio features many segments suited for automotive connectivity and the aims of the CCC, including ST25 NFC readers, ST33 Secure Elements, STA12 Accordo infotainment processors, STA13 Telemaco vehicle processors, and Stellar vehicle gateway/domain microcontrollers.