© SMIC

China's SMIC to delist from the NYSE

One of China’s largest chipmakers announces its plans to leave the New York Stock Exchange.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (better know by its abbreviation SMIC) says that the it has notified the New York Stock Exchange that it will apply for the voluntary delisting, As such, SMIC intends to file a Form 25 with the SEC on or about June 3, 2019 to de-list its American depositary shares from the NYSE. The delisting is expected to become effective ten days thereafter, the company states in a press release. “SMIC has been considering this migration for a long time and it has nothing to do with the trade war and Huawei incident. The migration requires a long preparation and timing has coincided with the current trade rhetoric, which may lead to misconceptions,” a spokesperson told CNBC.