First Sensor in talks with TE Connectivity

Against the background of market rumours, the Executive Board of First Sensor AG confirms that it is in advanced negotiations with TE Connectivity Ltd. regarding a takeover.

First Sensor AG has received a legally non-binding expression of interest with an indicative offer price of approximately EUR 28 per share, the German company writes in an ad-hoc release. First Sensor AG is currently "examining its options for action in the best interests of the company". It is currently not possible to predict whether TE Connectivity Ltd. will make a takeover offer.