© City of Nis

Automotive supplier to set up shop in Serbia

Xingyu Automotive Lighting System, a Chinese supplier to the automotive industry will set up a manufacturing plant in the Serbian city of Nis.

Darko Bulatović, the mayor of Niš, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Xiaoping Zu, President of the Chinese company, together with the Minister of Economy Goran Knezevic, according to an update on the official website of the city of Niš. Xingyu is a manufacturer of LED lighting to the automotive industry with production facilities Germany, Japan and China, and among the company’s clients we find companies such as Audi, BMW, Landrover, PSA, as well as Nissan, Honda and FORD. Basic production for the company is located in China. However, the plan is to relocate part of the production to Europe due to the proximity of its customers. The company chose to invest in Serbia and selected the City of Niš, after almost a year of negotiations and decision-making process. While the time frame of when construction will start is still unclear, the press release indicates that the size of he greenfield investment amounts to EUR 50 million and that it is expected to create 1000 new jobs.