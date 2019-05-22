© Varroc Lighting Systems Business | May 22, 2019
Varroc opens new manufacturing hall in Czech Republic
Varroc Lighting Systems announces that the company has opened new hall for the manufacturing rear lamps and fog lamps in Nový Jičín, Czech Republic. The new 7,200 square meter hall will bring 350 job to the region.
"The new production facility will support our transformation effort for even better respond to the demands of our customers. The combination of modern technologies, the arrangement of the premises and the hall's supply chain means strong customization for new orders and an increased capability of the whole company," says Kristijan Fiket, Vice President, European Business Unit, Varroc Lighting Systems, in a press release. The new manufacturing facility is built with industry 4.0 in mind, bringing together automated lines and employees. The M8 hall was designed to achieve the highest levels of efficiency and cleanliness standards, while at the same time still allowing flexibility and variability of production. "Our development and manufacturing teams operate effectively to bring high-quality, cost-competitive products to market as quickly as possible. Varroc's strong portfolio of cutting-edge technology equips us to respond quickly to all customer requests," adds Todd Morgan, Senior Vice President for Global Product Development. The M8 Hall features a total area of 7,200 square meters and includes injection molding machines, plating machines, welding processes, and assembly lines. The company expects that M8 Hall will reach full production capacity in one year. The new facility will produce rear lamps and front fog lamps with an annual production capacity of about 1 million pieces. "The new hall will employ approximately 350 employees when at full production capacity. In addition to manufacturing positions, the hall will also employ experts who have technical education or want to develop further in their career in the technical positions with higher added value," says Zuzana Vitamvásová, European HR Director, Varroc Lighting Systems.
