Panasonic team up with China's GS-Solar in PV business

Panasonic has reached an agreement with GS-Solar (China) Company Ltd. to collaborate in the photovoltaic business.

Under the agreement, Panasonic will transfer its solar manufacturing subsidiary, Panasonic Energy Malaysia, to GS-Solar, while separating its photovoltaic research and development function in order to establish a new company with the Chinese partner. Panasonic and GS-Solar will jointly operate and invest in this new company in Japan, a press release reads. The cells Panasonic manufactures for its photovoltaic module HIT are characterized by the company's proprietary heterojunction structure combining amorphous and monocrystalline silicon photovoltaic cell layers. GS-Solar, based in Quanzhou, Fujian, is a photovoltaic module manufacturer engaging in research, development and manufacture of heterojunction photovoltaic modules. The companies have come to this agreement as they aim to drive further development of heterojunction photovoltaic technologies through the sharing and utilisation of their respective technologies and production know-how. Through this agreement, Panasonic aims to optimise the development and production capability of its photovoltaic business while continuing to procure and sell photovoltaic modules produced at the Malaysian factory.