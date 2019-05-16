© EBV Elektronik

EBV Elektronik expands linecard with Renesas

EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company, says that it is adding the complete product range of Renesas Electronics to its portfolio. This will enable EBV to offer Renesas’ of microcontrollers as well as analog, power and system-on-chip products to its customers.

The addition of Renesas to EBV’s linecard follows the company’s recent acquisition of EBV supplier Integrated Device Technology (IDT). “We welcome Renesas to our linecard as it provides even more comprehensive solutions for our customers. Their product range targets a wide cross section of automotive, industrial, home electronics, automation and communication technology applications. It is an ideal addition to our existing IDT offerings and enables us to deliver an even broader range of leading-edge technology solutions,” says Slobodan Puljarevic, President EBV Elektronik.