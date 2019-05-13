© Pixabay

OmniVision and GEO partnering for RGB-IR solution for auto monitoring

OmniVision Technologies Inc. and GEO Semiconductor Inc. have formed a partnership for capturing and processing high-quality color (RGB) and infrared (IR) automotive interior images, day and night, with one camera.

According to a press release, the joint effort will combine OmniVision's OV2778 2MP RGB-IR image sensor, which offers high sensitivity across all lighting conditions, in tandem with GEO's GW5200, which provides dedicated hardware for processing the RGB-IR sensor. The result is high-quality video for both machine vision and viewing applications to provide easily integrated solutions for the detection of objects, unattended children and animals, remote monitoring, and recording in ride-hailing and Robo-Taxi vehicles. "We partnered with OmniVision because of its leading pixel technologies and strong track record in working with automotive Tier 1s around the globe," said John Casey, VP of marketing and GM of automotive at GEO. "GEO's GW5200 has the unique ability to process RGB-IR sensors, thereby providing superior low-light performance in the challenging vehicle interior environment. This approach will accelerate the adoption of advanced in-cabin cameras." "GEO brings industry-leading image signal processing capabilities, as well as in-depth knowledge of customer pain points," said Andy Hanvey, director of automotive marketing at OmniVision. "Following the recent introduction of our OV2778 image sensor, we saw the need to jointly develop this solution and make it easier for designers to create high-value cabin monitoring systems for mainstream vehicles." This collaboration provides a small footprint, enabling designers to create the smallest possible camera modules with 120dB dynamic range, for unobtrusive placement inside the vehicle. The OV2778 image sensor is offered in the smallest package available for the automotive in-cabin market segment—a 6.5 x 5.7 mm automotive CSP. The GW5200 camera video processor is offered in a 7 x 7 mm BGA package. Both devices are available now and provide advanced ASIL functional safety and AEC-Q100 Grade 2 certification for automotive applications. A demo is possible at OmniVision's AutoSens Conference booth #7 in Detroit, May 14-16.