© samsung Components | May 13, 2019
Samsung receives ISO 26262 certification for its automotive solutions
Samsung Electronics announces that it has received the ISO 26262 certification for functional safety in automotive components from TÜV Rheinland.
The accreditation of Samsung’s new functional safety management system ensures that the company’s advanced automotive semiconductors, such as processors, image sensors, memory and light emitting diode (LED) solutions, satisfy the industry’s safety standards throughout the product development process. “Safety is a top priority, especially when it comes to tomorrow’s automotive vehicles, and our ISO 26262 certification is an exciting step that secures functional safety in Samsung’s advanced automotive semiconductor solutions,” says Kenny Han, vice president of Device Solutions Division at Samsung Electronics. “We expect that the new ISO 26262 certification will drive momentum for our comprehensive lineup of innovative semiconductor solutions in the automotive market.” As the adoption of electronic components in automobiles continue to increase and the development of future applications are accelerated across industries, the importance of automotive safety standards for semiconductor components as well as their level of sophistication have also risen. With the ISO 26262 certification, Samsung plans to accumulate development cases and make continuous improvements to further reinforce its functional safety management system.
The ISO 26262 for automotive functional safety was established as a global standard by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in 2011 to minimize risks from electric or electronic system malfunction in vehicles. Recognizing the growing requirements for semiconductors in emerging automotive technologies such as advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving, guidelines specific to such products were added to the revised standard in 2018.
