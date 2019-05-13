© kritchanut dreamstime.com Business | May 13, 2019
Greene, Tweed acquires Lancer Systems’ fiber optics product portfolio
Greene, Tweed, a manufacturer of electrical connectors and high-performance sealing, composite, and engineered thermoplastic solutions, has acquired Lancer Systems’ product portfolio of fiber optic solutions and related intellectual property.
During the past year, Greene, Tweed’s Energy business has distributed Lancer’s fiber optic products to the oil & gas industry. This acquisition includes all of Lancer Systems’ fiber optic technology and enables Greene, Tweed to provide solutions for data transmission requirements in the oil & gas and defense industries. Lancer fiber optic connector products are specified by leading oil & gas service companies for use in wellhead outlets and are used in other critical applications, such as rotary joints in wind turbines. The acquisition includes Lancer’s Fiber Optic Extreme, an optical connection system that is capable of withstanding operating pressures of 25,000 psi and temperatures up to 175°C (347°F). “The Lancer fiber optic connector product line complements our market-leading Seal-Connect electrical connector portfolio,” says Brent Regan, Vice President and General Manager of Greene, Tweed Energy, in a press release. “It allows Greene, Tweed to offer complete electrical and data solutions for a variety of applications that operate under extreme conditions, and provides the platform for rapid product development to serve the ever-increasing need for real-time data in our markets.”
