Soitec to acquire EpiGaN nv

Soitec expands its engineered substrate portfolio into GaN (Gallium Nitride) with the acquisition of EpiGaN. The acquisition accelerates Soitec's penetration across high-growth 5G, power and sensor market segments.

Semiconductor materials company, Soitec, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire EpiGaN, a European supplier of GaN epitaxial wafer (epi-wafer) materials, for EUR 30 million in cash, plus an additional earn-out payment based on completion of certain milestones. EpiGaN's GaN products are used primarily within RF 5G, power electronics, and sensor applications, with the total addressable market of GaN technologies estimated to be between 500,000 to 1 million wafers per year within five years. "GaN technology is gaining significant traction in RF and power markets. GaN epi-wafers represent a natural strategic fit with Soitec's current portfolio of engineered substrates," says Soitec CEO Paul Boudre, in a press release. "The acquisition of EpiGaN further extends and complements Soitec's portfolio beyond silicon to create new value-added process solutions for both RF 5G and power systems." "Widely recognized for its strong expertise in GaN for several years, EpiGaN has developed a technology which is ready and optimized for 5G broadband network applications," adds EpiGaN co-founder and CEO Dr. Marianne Germain. "Our technology creates the unique opportunity for Soitec's customers to develop quickly product solutions targeting new high-growth markets, such as RF devices, efficient power switching devices and sensor devices." The arrival of 5G sub 6GHz and mmW is driving new generations of base stations, compared with 4G, which in turn require more energy-efficient, higher performing, smaller, and more affordable power amplifiers (PA). Soitec will now expand its engineered substrates offering for PA with GaN.