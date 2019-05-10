© Integra Devices

Integra Devices lands series-A from Kairos Ventures

Integra Devices has completed a USD 6 million series-A syndicated investment round led by Los Angeles-based venture capital firm Kairos Ventures. Integra Devices is a next-generation micro-device company that designs and manufactures miniature products for high-value markets such as telecom, aerospace, industrial, and life science.

Other investors in the round include Korean substrate powerhouse Daeduck Electronics and Japanese specialized integrated plating company OM Sangyo, bringing in unique manufacturing support and capabilities. Integra's products range from vibration-based perpetual batteries to in-canal hearing devices, in-body medical sensors, and microfluidic sensors. Their flagship product is a miniaturized microwave micro-relay that can hot-switch power. This series-A financing is targeted towards expanding the team and infrastructure and moving products into pilot production. 3D microsystems, often called microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), are most commonly found in sensors, such as for monitoring acceleration, rotation, sound and vibration. Other applications include actuators, such as micromirror arrays and microswitches and 3D structures (e.g., medical micro-implants). "MEMS are traditionally created via an additive manufacturing technique from the semiconductor industry called thin-film processing, which inherently limits the types of devices you can build," said Paul Dhillon, CEO of Integra Devices. "For the first time in 30 years, we are introducing a new paradigm that surpasses these limits and enables the development of a whole host of micro-devices that were before not possible to build." Since its beginning in 2015, Southern California-based Integra Devices has been wholly customer funded with major development contracts with companies that include Lockheed Martin, Teledyne, and tier 1 life science companies. The company incubated at premium tech incubator Evo Nexus and also received strong support from UC Irvine's Applied Innovation.